Emma Stone & Andrew Garfield Teach Us How to Be Friends with Our Exes

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield continue to prove there can be friendship after romance. The former couple, who dated for four years after meeting on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man, attended the AFI International Awards Friday night in Beverly Hills, and unlike many run-ins with ex-lovers, there were smiles all around.

Both actors have movies that were honored at the event—Stone with La La Land and Garfield with Hacksaw Ridge and Silence—but there didn't seem to be any awkwardness between the pair, who ended their relationship in 2015. Stone looked stunning for the occasion, wearing a one-shoulder tan gown with simple black heels. Her red hair was styled in its signature tousled look, and she upped the drama of her ensemble with a striking pink lip. Garfield, on the other hand, sported a sharp gray suit with a patterned tie. The two were spotted chatting it up at Garfield's table during the ceremony, and both of the former lovers were smiling during the exchange.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Stone and Garfield are great as friends, but is it so bad to hold out hope they might rekindle their love?