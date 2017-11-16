Emma Roberts's Sheer Gown Defies the Laws of Red Carpet Modesty

Emma Roberts, actress and founder of the Belletrist Book Club, celebrated her love of literature on Wednesday at the 68th National Book Awards in N.Y.C.

The event, which took place at Cipriani Wall Street, also hosted actresses Anne Hathaway, Cynthia Nixon, and author Salman Rushdie.

Although the National Book Awards is rarely cited for its daring sartorial moments, Roberts, 26, capitalized on the occasion as an opportunity to take a fashion risk, opting for a sheer checkered Ulyana Sergeenko gown from the designer’s Fall 2017 collection.

The beige gown bore a giant black lace bow trailing from the neckline to its floor-sweeping train, and the dress’s sheer middle section showed off the American Horror Story actress’s underwear, somehow striking the perfect balance between modest and risqué.

Emma allowed the garment to take center stage, keeping her short blonde bob down in loose waves and her makeup understated.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

She accessorized with simple bow-bearing clutch, the perfect accent to her show-stopping gown.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Whether on Goodreads or the red carpet, we’re giving Emma’s look five stars.

P.S. Check out Belletrist's November lit pick, The End We Start From by Megan Hunter.

NOVEMBER #BELLETRISTBOOK IS 🥁🥁🥁 ‘THE END WE START FROM’ by #meganhunter | check out our instagram story to buy the book and more A post shared by Belletrist (@belletrist) on Nov 7, 2017 at 1:47pm PST