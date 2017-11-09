Emma Roberts Reveals Her Diet and Fitness Regime, and It's All About Balance

Emma Roberts has been acting—and subject to public scrutiny—for more than half of her life. Seriously. Despite the pressure sure to arise from such concentrated limelight, the 26-year-old is not about to build her life (and diet) around the words of naysayers.

“I do what feels good for me at the time," Roberts told Shape magazine about her diet. "I try not to say that I won't eat something. Instead, I stay in tune with my body and my mind, and I think, What do I feel like eating?" And you know what? Sometimes all she wants is a cupcake.

“I love cupcakes, ice cream, and Sidecar Doughnuts,” the American Horror Story star told the publication. “Sometimes I bring sweets for everyone at work as an excuse to eat them." Same girl, same.

For meals, however, Roberts keeps things fairly healthy, opting for “a chopped salad with avocado, chicken, and tomatoes” for lunch, and a “turkey burger, or salmon with teriyaki or ponzu sauce, and brown rice with broccoli” for dinner.

When it comes to her workout routine, Roberts has a similar sense of balance.

She does yoga and pilates, as well as cardio with her trainer—specifically focusing her efforts on the “all-important three A’s”: arms, abs, and ass.

“I started working out regularly when I was living in New Orleans shooting American Horror Story: Coven several years ago,” she said. “I really fell in love with the food there. To counter all I was eating, I worked out more. It was a great balance: I'd have fried-chicken sliders at night and then go to my yoga class the next morning."

We can really see ourselves getting behind Emma’s fitness regime.