Emma Roberts Debuts Chic New Lob with Blunt Bangs at Critics’ Choice Awards

Emma Roberts is playing hair chameleon once again.

While the American Horror Story star is no stranger to color makeovers after experimenting with rich brunette and red hues last year, she took a foray into edgy territory with a bold statement cut on the Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet onThursday.

Flanked by dapper boyfriend Evan Peters, the 26-year-old appeared to have taken inspiration from the past with bold, bluntly chopped bangs that are giving us major Audrey Hepburn vibes.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

While the actress stuck to the warm blonde tone she’s been rocking since last fall, she made quite the statement as she debuted the edgy fringe, which was sheared a few inches above her eyebrows.

The Scream Queens star kept the rest of her locks sleek in keeping with her figure-hugging cream satin dress, which she paired with a bedazzled clutch and crystal drop earrings.