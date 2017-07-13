Emma Roberts Opts for Sex and Rage for Her July Book Club

Emma Roberts took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal her book club’s July read and share her own personal connection to the text.

The 26-year-old founded Belletrist in late March, kicking the club into full drive with its first pick, South and West by Joan Didion ($11; amazon.com). In May, Roberts chose Marlena by Julie Buntin ($15; amazon.com). June’s pick was Touch by Courtney Maum ($18; amazon.com).

Today, the actress announced Belletrist’s pick for July: Sex and Rage by Eve Babitz ($15; amazon.com). Accompanying the reveal, the former child star took a moment to describe the novel’s relevance to her own life.

“As a young girl growing up in Los Angeles, I spent a lot of time & energy trying to figure out who I was,” Roberts began her caption, “I think this is true for young women growing up in most places—and it is for this reason that we chose #SexAndRage by the legendary #EveBabitz as our #July @belletrist book pick."

She continues: "Babitz’s heroine, Jacaranda, speaks volumes to the messiness and mistakes that mark adolescence. I can’t wait for you guys to read her story, and to hopefully enjoy the rest of the Eve Babitz collection once you finish this one. Read it on the beach, read it in your house, read it on the subway, read it wherever books are read … which is, of course, everywhere.”

RELATED: Emma Roberts Pays Sartorial Tribute to Her Famous Aunt Julia

We’re hooked, Emma! Click here to grab your copy of Sex and Rage.