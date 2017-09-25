Every Blonde Will Want Emma Roberts's Champagne Pop Hair This Fall

If anyone is unafraid of making hair changes, it’s Emma Roberts. The actress has tried a myriad of looks so far this year, some of which include fiery-red strands and a smoky quartz brunette shade. Most recently, she cut her golden blonde hair into a chin-length bob with uneven, razored ends.

Anyone who’s been keeping up with all of the star’s dye jobs and haircuts knows that she doesn’t stick with the same look for very long, which is why it's not surprising that Roberts celebrated the official start of fall by updating her strands. She headed to her go-to stylist Riawna Capri at Nine Zero One Salon in L.A. to get her bob trimmed and a fresh blonde shade that Capri is calling "Champagne Pop."

RELATED: Emma Roberts's New Bob Is the Ultimate Summer Makeover

The color is a mix of champagne blonde strands with ashy, cooler, platinum tones. When styled in effortless undone waves like Roberts, you can see the mix of warm and cool tones in the color which is what makes it such a unique blonde shade.

Roberts's journey to getting this light took three "blondings" according to Capri since the star had been a brunette up until the beginning of August. "Stylists, don't forgot to remind your clients going from brunette to blonde, that '3 times a charm' it's near impossible to get that perfect blonde in one appointment," Capri wrote on Instagram. "Clients, be patient with your stylist! Healthy, beautiful color takes time!"

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

Noted. For reference, this is what Roberts's hair looked like after her first "blonding" appointment:

If you're currently a blonde who's been itching to go lighter each and every time you see another celeb go platinum, consider "Champagne Pop" your happy medium. You'll get some of the ashy-white tones that you crave, without having to deal with the time and commiment that comes with going full-on platinum.