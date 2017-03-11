See Emma Roberts' Latest Hair Transformation

One minute she's a blonde, then she's a redhead, and now there's another new color in town! Emma Roberts is the queen of hair transformations, and she's at it again, swapping her bright red hue for a gem-inspired tone: smoky quartz.

VIDEO: Emma Roberts' Beauty Transformation Through the Years

When we recently saw Roberts on the Oscars red carpet, she was rocking bold red hair—a color she always seems to return to. However, as the 26-year-old actress prepares for her next project, she's putting in some time as a brunette. Roberts took to Instagram on Friday to show off her new shade of brown, which she dubbed "Smoky Quartz." The color is brought to you by hairstylist Nikki Lee of the Nine Zero One salon.

In a cute Instagram story, Roberts, who's wearing the Snapchat bunny ears, explains that Lee transformed her into her favorite crystal for an upcoming role.

While Roberts noted this look is for her next movie, she didn't specify which one. The Scream Queens star actually has a few projects in the pipeline for this year: She's slated to star in the psychological thriller Spinning Man, as well as the upcoming indie film Four Seasons. We'll have to wait and see which movie stars smoky quartz hair.

RELATED: Get Outfit Inspo from Emma Roberts's Best Instagram Posts Ever

In the meantime, we'll be pondering which hair color is our favorite on Roberts. It's really a close call—she looks good in all of them!