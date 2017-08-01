Emma Roberts Is Returning to American Horror Story 

Emma Roberts isn't done making you scream. The actress revealed that she's returning to Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story with a pretty frightening Instagram.

In the photo, the former Scream Queens actress looks like she's up to no good with a very sharp (and large!) knife in her hand. Wearing a trench coat and a high-collared white dress, it almost appears as if she's channeling her one-time character Nancy Drew, but fortunately (or unfortunately for some), her ensemble is all for the upcoming season of AHS. "I've joined #ahscult will you? @mrrpmurphy : @johnnygray5," she captioned the 'gram.

RELATED: Emma Roberts Is a True Belieber

Roberts was apart of the AHS series for two season from 2013 - 2015. She took a hiatus to star in Murphy's other drama Scream Queens, which was unfortunately canceled before its third season. Thankfully, we'll get to see her back in AHS: Cult along with her former Scream Queens co-star, Billie Lourd. We can't wait!

AHS: Cult debuts on FX on Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. ET.