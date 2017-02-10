It's Emma Roberts's 26th Birthday! Get Outfit Inspo from Her Best Instagram Posts Ever

Emma Roberts may play a Chanel-wearing prepster on Scream Queens, but in real-life her style couldn’t be more different. When she’s not on camera, Roberts, who turns 26 today, trades her wardrobe of pastels and tweed for darker shades and breezy fabrics. She takes to Instagram to document her California-cool style, filling the feed with mirror pics and effortless #OOTDs.

So what is the star up to when she’s not rocking her effortless street style? Now that she's finished up the second season of Scream Queens, the actress has some new projects on the books. Ryan Murphy, creator of the American Horror Story series has confirmed the much-anticipated "Murder House" (season one) and "Coven" (season three, in which Roberts starred) crossover, we can't wait to see Roberts reprise her role of Madison Montgomery on the new season.

In honor of her 26th birthday, check out Roberts's best Instagram posts for some serious outfit inspo.

It's your birthday and I'll wine if I want to @booboodaddy A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Jan 20, 2017 at 8:40pm PST

Nobody can rain on our parade @thealbinopig ☂️ A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:24pm PST

Merry Christmas Eve everybody ❤️🎄 @britelkin A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Dec 24, 2016 at 12:13pm PST

Good morning 🍒🐶 A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Nov 15, 2016 at 8:10am PST

Today's 👀 for #EWpopfest inspired by #Westworld which @elkin and I currently obsessed with 👠tap for credits #screamqueens A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Oct 30, 2016 at 4:51pm PDT

Nothing like October sunshine 🔮 @kakeykake @britelkin A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Oct 7, 2016 at 2:40pm PDT

Sunday Blues 💙 A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Oct 2, 2016 at 4:07pm PDT

Dazed and Confused @coach 🌴🏁styled by the babes @elkin A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Aug 8, 2016 at 5:10pm PDT

Bye Miami 😎 I miss you already 💚 A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Jul 14, 2016 at 11:16am PDT

New York, I love you. A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Jul 10, 2016 at 12:59pm PDT

Top secret shoot I can't wait to share with you guys! 👻🍭🍫 A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Feb 26, 2016 at 12:54pm PST

Stripes anyone? ⛵️ A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Aug 30, 2015 at 10:25am PDT

#ThrowbackThursday to the moment before you leave for #TeenChoice and realize you're no longer a teen #24 A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Aug 20, 2015 at 12:24pm PDT

California you're always so good to me 🌴🍦 A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Aug 17, 2015 at 2:40pm PDT