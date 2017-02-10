It's Emma Roberts's 26th Birthday! Get Outfit Inspo from Her Best Instagram Posts Ever

It's Emma Roberts's 26th Birthday! Get Outfit Inspo from Her Best Instagram Posts Ever
emmaroberts / Instagram
February 10, 2017
BY: Olivia Bahou

Emma Roberts may play a Chanel-wearing prepster on Scream Queens, but in real-life her style couldn’t be more different. When she’s not on camera, Roberts, who turns 26 today, trades her wardrobe of pastels and tweed for darker shades and breezy fabrics. She takes to Instagram to document her California-cool style, filling the feed with mirror pics and effortless #OOTDs.

So what is the star up to when she’s not rocking her effortless street style? Now that she's finished up the second season of Scream Queens, the actress has some new projects on the books. Ryan Murphy, creator of the American Horror Story series has confirmed the much-anticipated "Murder House" (season one) and "Coven" (season three, in which Roberts starred) crossover, we can't wait to see Roberts reprise her role of Madison Montgomery on the new season.

In honor of her 26th birthday, check out Roberts's best Instagram posts for some serious outfit inspo.

It's your birthday and I'll wine if I want to @booboodaddy

A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

Nobody can rain on our parade @thealbinopig ☂️

A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

Merry Christmas Eve everybody ❤️🎄 @britelkin

A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

Good morning 🍒🐶

A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

Nothing like October sunshine 🔮 @kakeykake @britelkin

A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

Sunday Blues 💙

A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

Dazed and Confused @coach 🌴🏁styled by the babes @elkin

A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

Bye Miami 😎 I miss you already 💚

A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

New York, I love you.

A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

Top secret shoot I can't wait to share with you guys! 👻🍭🍫

A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

Stripes anyone? ⛵️

A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

#ThrowbackThursday to the moment before you leave for #TeenChoice and realize you're no longer a teen #24

A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

California you're always so good to me 🌴🍦

A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

All work, all play #screamqueens #vegas Styled by @elkincollection

A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

