It's Emma Roberts's 26th Birthday! Get Outfit Inspo from Her Best Instagram Posts Ever

Emma Roberts may play a Chanel-wearing prepster on Scream Queens, but in real-life her style couldn’t be more different. When she’s not on camera, Roberts, who turns 26 today, trades her wardrobe of pastels and tweed for darker shades and breezy fabrics. She takes to Instagram to document her California-cool style, filling the feed with mirror pics and effortless #OOTDs.
So what is the star up to when she’s not rocking her effortless street style? Now that she's finished up the second season of Scream Queens, the actress has some new projects on the books. Ryan Murphy, creator of the American Horror Story series has confirmed the much-anticipated "Murder House" (season one) and "Coven" (season three, in which Roberts starred) crossover, we can't wait to see Roberts reprise her role of Madison Montgomery on the new season.
In honor of her 26th birthday, check out Roberts's best Instagram posts for some serious outfit inspo.