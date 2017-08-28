Emily Ratajkowski Works a White String Bikini Top as a Shirt

Emily Ratajkowski is determined to squeeze as much out of (and into) her little white bikini before Labor Day weekend rolls around.

The sultry social media star took to Instagram, wearing only a tiny string bikini top and a pair of vintage mom jeans en route to watch the Mayweather McGregor fight over the weekend. The 26-year-old model-turned-actress shared not one, but two snaps of her sexy fight night attire, which showcased her lithe silhouette and impressively toned abs.

"Fight night," she captioned the photo of herself walking away from a fancy black car, adding "thanks for the free rides @lyft #teamlyft"

EmRata also shared a similar photo via Instagram stories that offered a closer look at her elaborate white top. With her long brown locks blowing in the breeze and a seemingly effortless five-alarm pout, we can see why she continues to slay the Instagram game.

Looking good, girl!