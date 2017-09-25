Emily Ratajkowski Bares Underboob in Renaissance-Chic Lace Dress

Model and Instagram personality Emily Ratajkowski is certainly a proponent of shock value. Her feed is a mash-up of seminude portraits (sometimes totally nude, too) and belly-baring OOTDs that we aspire to reproduce.

On Saturday, the 26-year-old surprised us once more when she stepped out in Milan during fashion week, proving herself as something of a sartorial chameleon in a classically Italian lace minidress.

Boldly wearing white after Labor Day, Ratajkowski complemented her culturally rich surroundings in a woven frill-bearing cutout dress that we could imagine adorning the frame of one of Boccaccio’s Renaissance-era characters.

On brand as always, Ratajkowski’s gown isn’t exactly safe for work—Em’s belly button is exposed beneath a swath of sheer fabric, and she’s baring a sliver of underboob through the gown’s triangle cutout.

It seems the model has been dedicated to keeping her trip authentic—she indulged in the most Italian of meals that same day: a meat-covered pizza and a glass of red wine.

