Emily Ratajkowski Bares Underboob in Renaissance-Chic Lace Dress

X
by: Isabel Jones
September 25, 2017 @ 2:00 PM

Model and Instagram personality Emily Ratajkowski is certainly a proponent of shock value. Her feed is a mash-up of seminude portraits (sometimes totally nude, too) and belly-baring OOTDs that we aspire to reproduce.

On Saturday, the 26-year-old surprised us once more when she stepped out in Milan during fashion week, proving herself as something of a sartorial chameleon in a classically Italian lace minidress.

Boldly wearing white after Labor Day, Ratajkowski complemented her culturally rich surroundings in a woven frill-bearing cutout dress that we could imagine adorning the frame of one of Boccaccio’s Renaissance-era characters.

On brand as always, Ratajkowski’s gown isn’t exactly safe for work—Em’s belly button is exposed beneath a swath of sheer fabric, and she’s baring a sliver of underboob through the gown’s triangle cutout.

Christian Vierig/Getty

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZYYQa7FxoX/?taken-by=emrata

Milano

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

It seems the model has been dedicated to keeping her trip authentic—she indulged in the most Italian of meals that same day: a meat-covered pizza and a glass of red wine.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZZWvyylB0z/?taken-by=emrata

When in Italy 🇮🇹

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Ciao, bella!

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Hi I'm Emily Ratajkowski, and I'm InStyle but it took me really long time to get InStyle it was like really hard, like I had to study, like I had to go like to a class. But yeah, now I'm in InStyle. Out. Out. The most in, so chic. Special. So in. Well, I'd like to be. To the in. [MUSIC] And statement earrings when, In, because, he is alive. [MUSIC] Out, ew, gross. So, in. So in. [MUSIC] In. Really in. The most in. More in than the other stuff. [MUSIC] [SOUND] Fashion. [MUSIC] I'm InStyle.

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
Back to Top