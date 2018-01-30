Emily Ratajkowski Takes a Cue from Kim Kardashian for Her Latest Topless Photo

Olivia Bahou
Jan 30, 2018 @ 12:30 pm

Kim Kardashian West is currently on a sexy photo spree, posting topless and pantsless pinks left and right on her Instagram account. And while some are giving the reality star flack for the pictures, Emily Ratajkowski is doing the opposite—she’s joining in.

The model took a page out of Kim K.’s book on Tuesday by sharing a topless photo straight from the bedroom. Emrata lounges naked in bed, the sheets rumpled around her, using just one hand to cover her chest. She holds a glass in the other, with a completely mischievous look on her face. “Not getting out of bed,” she captioned the photo.

Not getting out of bed

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

This isn’t the first time Ratajkowski and Kardashian have stood together in shirtless solidarity. Back in 2016, when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was getting shamed for her nude mirror selfie, Emrata stood up for her—literally. The two joined forces for one epic topless shot, raising their middle fingers to the haters.

“However sexual our bodies may be, we need to [have] the freedom as women to choose [when] & how we express our sexuality,” Ratajkowski wrote on Twitter.

You go, girls.

