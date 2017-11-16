Emily Ratajkowski Is Modeling Her New Swimwear Line in This Topless Photo

You may have just whipped out your go-to winter coat but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to start planning for next summer.

Emily Ratajkowski, queen of Instagram, queen of sexy, queen of bikinis, has finally dropped her highly anticipated swimwear line, Inamorata, and the results will make you wish it were 86-and-sunny outside.

On Thursday, the 26-year-old model and actress took to Instagram to share the news with a topless photo writing,“@inamorataswim IS LIVE!” and offering a link to her new brand.

Across a series of nearly naked images, she models a selection of the one- and two-piece options, which range from $75 to $160. So what’s included? A cheetah-print, high-waist one-piece, cream polka-dot versions, and simple black pieces with cut-outs, too. There’s also a cute puppy that doubles as her model co-star in one shot above.

Earlier this year, she shared multiple Instagrams that hinted at an upcoming line. Of course, they were all taken on perfectly sunny days.

Scroll down to see all of the options.