Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Lace-Up Corset as a Shirt 

Emily Ratajkowski put a spin on a summer trend this week, and we can't get enough of it.

The model attended the Adidas and The Manchester United Squad present Unmissable event in Hollywood on Saturday where she wore a floral corset as a top.

Ratajkowski's take on underwear-as-outerwear featured a summery floral print and a skin-revealing split down her front. White laces kept the top in place and effectively combined multiple trends in one piece. (Shop a similar look here.) She paired the piece with a pair of brown wide-leg trousers, heeled sandals, and a woven cream-colored bag.

Her look was hardly the first corset we've seen this summer, with everyone from Michelle Obama to Kim Kardashian West incorporating the style into their outfits.