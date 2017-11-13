Emily Ratajkowski’s Braless Suit Was Held Together by Just One Button

In news absolutely no one will be surprised by, Emily Ratajkowski can even make a floral suit look sexy.

The star shared a photo to Instagram on Saturday in a head-to-toe floral look, from her blazer and pants down to her matching boots. And while it’s certainly impressive that she managed to find shoes in exactly the same pattern as her suit, we were a little distracted by what she was wearing on top—or rather, what she wasn’t.

Ratajkowski went shirtless (and braless) underneath the plunging blazer, which was held together by just one button, exposing both her cleavage and her rock-hard abs in the process. The girly pattern of her ensemble balanced its masculine cut, and it was perfectly complemented by an orange top-handle bag. Sexy tousled waves completed the off-duty look.

❤️ @elirusselllinnetz A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Nov 11, 2017 at 6:46pm PST

This is hardly the first time Emrata has worn a jacket sans shirt. In fact, it’s kind of her M.O. Just two days earlier, Ratajkowski showed off a new blonde look in nothing but a jean jacket.

Do they have more fun tho? 🤷🏼‍♀️ A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Nov 9, 2017 at 5:23pm PST

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski and Her Ombré Lob Are Wondering if Blondes Have More Fun

Keep scrolling for more times Emrata seemingly forgot her shirt (and bra) at home.

Merci Marrakech, you are amazing 🇲🇦 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Oct 9, 2017 at 4:25am PDT

🇬🇧 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jul 1, 2017 at 6:27am PDT

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Oct 7, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

Irving Penn A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Oct 2, 2017 at 10:14am PDT

It might just be her second favorite look—second, of course, to a good crop top.