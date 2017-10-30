Emily Ratajkowski Puts a Sexy Spin on the Traditional Pizza Delivery Uniform

It's safe to say that Instagram darling Emily Ratajokowski can now add "sexy pizza delivery woman" to her resumé—you know, just in case she wants to ever drop Hollywood for the simple life.

Early Monday morning, the Gone Girl actress set pulses racing with the ultimate combination: her trademark sultry style paired with plenty of cheese and carbs.

Opting to flaunt her famously curvaceous figure in a fuzzy mustard yellow tank top with embroidery on the bust and skintight pinstripe slacks, the model gave us major Italian vixen vibes while moonlighting as a pizza delivery worker.

Ratajkowski completed her transformation by tossing her brunette locks in a sexy updo with face-framing pieces and accessorizing her eye-catching ensemble with a bold red lip, oversized gold hoops, and a pizza box from Los Angeles eatery Jon & Vinny's.

Pizza delivery A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Oct 29, 2017 at 11:26pm PDT

"Pizza delivery," the 26-year-old captioned the shot, which shows her striking a model-esque pose while clutching the tell-tale cardboard box in a parking garage.

Buon Appetito!