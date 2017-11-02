Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Bright Red Hair in a Steamy Instagram Post

Emily Ratajkowski is basically a human hair chameleon. Short sleek bobs? She pulls them off with ease. Long flowing hair? She looks incredible. So, naturally, when she went for full-blown bright red locks, she looked great, and she even matched the daring hue with her shirt.

On Wednesday, the model donned a different hairstyle on her Instagram that caused us to do a double take. Ratajkowski posed with her fingers twirled around a piece of her newly red hair, and, if we didn't know better, we would've thought her fresh color was a permanent choice.

Alas, EmRata cleared up that question before we could even ask it. "Another day, another wig," she captioned the shot. "How do you like me as a redhead?"

Obviously, we love it. And, while Ratajkowski is known for her A-plus (and frequently NSFW) Instagram game, we've got to hand it to her, her ability to pull off virtually every color of the rainbow on her head is pretty impressive, too.

What color will she dare to wear next? Only time (and her 'gram, of course) will tell.