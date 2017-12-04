Emily Ratajkowski Is a Total '60s Bombshell at L.A. Lakers Game

Even though some of the NBA's greatest talents were on display at the Staples Center over the weekend, Emily Ratajkowski managed to ensure that all eyes were on her while sitting courtside.

Dressed in a strapless yellow-and-white checkered jumpsuit, the 26-year-old video vixen scored a sartorial slam dunk as the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. Ratajkowski was the picture of '60s sex appeal in the fitted getup that featured flared pants and a small chain belt across her naval. A bustier top simultaneously accentuated the Instagram star's lithe midsection and ample cleavage.

Roger / BACKGRID

EmRata accessorized her eye-catching look with oversized hoop earrings, a structured yellow purse, and a pair of strappy white heels, while keeping things relatively low-key in the hair and makeup departments. Breezy tousled waves and a natural lip let her bold duds take center stage for her night out with a pal.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Swoosh.