Emily Ratajkowski Claps Back at Piers Morgan for His Comments About Her Love Advent Video

Isabel Jones
Dec 07, 2017 @ 11:15 am

Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan has a history of making sexist comments against body-positive female celebrities. His latest target is actress and model Emily Ratajkowski, and it’s hardly the first time he’s publicly shamed her. Thankfully, EmRata is known to hit back.

D Dipasupil/Getty Images; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

In a recent episode of the morning show, Morgan and his co-host Susanna Reid sparred on the topic of feminism, which Piers claims to be an expert in, arguing that Ratajkowski’s racy video for Love Magazine’s 2017 Advent Calendar sends a conflicting message.

🎄On the 3rd day of Christmas my true #LOVEADVENT gave to me @emrata’s amazing polemic on female empowerment. “To me, female sexuality and sexiness, no matter how conditioned it may be by a patriarchal ideal, can be incredibly empowering for a woman if she feels it is empowering to her. The way I dress, act, flirt, dance, have sex - those are my decisions and they shouldn't be impacted by men. Being sexy is fun and I like it. I should never have to apologize for that. My life is on my terms and if I feel like putting on sexy underwear, it’s for me. Personal choice is the core ideal in my concept of feminism. Katie directed us to say ‘Stay Strong’ at the end of each video and I think it's a message from one woman to another. You're watching a video of a girl grinding in lingerie or whatever else and she is looking into the camera at the end saying, ‘you do you, however YOU want to, fuck the rest’. In the wake of the Harvey fallout and women coming forward with incredible amounts of sexual harassment cases, I have been so disappointed to hear women talk about "modesty" and "our responsibility" as if we need to, yet again, adjust to make it "easier" for the rest of the world. I'm tired of having to consider how I might be perceived by men if I wear the short skirt or post a sexy Instagram. I want to do what I want to do. Feminism isn't about adjusting, it's about freedom and choice. Do you think viewers will understand that, given the current wider conversation about the sexual objectification of women? why or why not? What are the risks? This is something I've battled with personally and publicly. I've had men comment on sexy images of me online and say "this is empowering to you? Ha! I just masturbated to it so hope you feel good about yourself!" I guess that's the way people can react, which ironically, ultimately serves my point. I don't care about your reaction or what you do with my expression of self. In fact, it has nothing to do with you at all and that's the point-which is why it feels good. Ultimately, if a woman wants to wear a burka or nothing at all, it's great if it's what she wants and feels good about.”💥#STAYSTRONG Link in bio to full film

A post shared by LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine) on

“Take Taylor Swift who never does any of this stuff. She’s the No. 1 pop star in the world, never does topless selfies, never seen writhing in spaghetti and the sisterhood, the feminists, hate her,” Morgan stated. “Taylor Swift conducts herself perfectly in my view and took a view not to talk about politics or say who she votes for and the sisterhood have come for her … Emily, writhing in spaghetti, she’s what it’s all about. Women, sort it out. We are confused.”

Did you get that, Women? Piers is confused!

Anyway, it didn’t take long for the 26-year-old Ratajkowski to state her case on social media.

“Lol never said my love video was a feminist statement,” Emily began on Twitter, “But now it’s worth saying that telling women what to do with their bodies & sexuality is actually just classic sexism. I can have opinions about feminism & also do sexy photo shoots k thanks.”

Amen, Em—don’t let the haters get you down!

