Emily Ratajkowski Claps Back at Piers Morgan for His Comments About Her Love Advent Video

Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan has a history of making sexist comments against body-positive female celebrities. His latest target is actress and model Emily Ratajkowski, and it’s hardly the first time he’s publicly shamed her. Thankfully, EmRata is known to hit back.

D Dipasupil/Getty Images; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

In a recent episode of the morning show, Morgan and his co-host Susanna Reid sparred on the topic of feminism, which Piers claims to be an expert in, arguing that Ratajkowski’s racy video for Love Magazine’s 2017 Advent Calendar sends a conflicting message.

“Take Taylor Swift who never does any of this stuff. She’s the No. 1 pop star in the world, never does topless selfies, never seen writhing in spaghetti and the sisterhood, the feminists, hate her,” Morgan stated. “Taylor Swift conducts herself perfectly in my view and took a view not to talk about politics or say who she votes for and the sisterhood have come for her … Emily, writhing in spaghetti, she’s what it’s all about. Women, sort it out. We are confused.”

Did you get that, Women? Piers is confused!

Anyway, it didn’t take long for the 26-year-old Ratajkowski to state her case on social media.

“Lol never said my love video was a feminist statement,” Emily began on Twitter, “But now it’s worth saying that telling women what to do with their bodies & sexuality is actually just classic sexism. I can have opinions about feminism & also do sexy photo shoots k thanks.”

Amen, Em—don’t let the haters get you down!