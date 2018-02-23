Who Is Emily Ratajkowski's New Husband? Here's What to Know About Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski is officially a married woman! The actress surprised fans by announcing on Instagram that she and Sebastian Bear-McClard tied the knot today at City Hall in New York City.

But who exactly is her husband? If you don't recognize his name, no need to worry. We've done a bit of research so that you don't have to. Here are a few things to know about Bear-McClard.

He's a producer

While Bear-McClard has dabbled in acting—his last role was in the 2006 film The Minority—he's focused on his producing career. His mot recent film, Good Time, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017 and starred Robert Pattinson. He and Pattinson became good friends after working together, and the former Twilight actor has appeared several times on his Instagram.

He may have met Ratajkowski at Cannes

Both Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard were at the Cannes Film Festival promoting films, which is potentially where the now husband and wife met each other for the very first time.

The couple isn't afraid of PDA

The day before Valentine's Day, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard were spotted kissing each other at French restaurant La Poubelle in Los Feliz while waiting for their cars at valet, sparking dating rumors for the first time.

He and Ratajkowski are friends with Internet personality The Fat Jewish

The Fat Jewish, aka Josh Ostrovsky, may be known for making memes, but he's also part of Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard's inner circle. He was one of the few people who were on hand for their wedding.