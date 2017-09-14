Emily Ratajkowski Debuted New Eyebrow-Grazing Fringe at NYFW

Emily Ratajkowski just previewed what could be her official look for fall during New York Fashion Week.

The brunette bombshell turned just as many heads as the ready-to-wear on the Marc Jacobs' spring 2018 runway, with a new set of enviable bangs. Her eyebrow-grazing fringe felt boho chic yet modern, a vibe that matched her carefree waves.

Ben Gabbe/Getty

The rest of her look didn't disappoint, either. Ratajkowski tucked a playful white button-up into black denim, while a leopard belt, tassel-accented clutch, and Manolo Blahnik pumps rounded out her cool ensemble.

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Ratajkowski is no fringe amateur. She relied on the fun hair accent this summer for a special project, again at the Cannes Film Festival, and in July 2016—just for a day.

This may be another one and done situation, as there's still no word about whether her new bangs are real or faux. But whatever they are, they're fabulous!