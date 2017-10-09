Emily Ratajkowski Goes Topless in Morocco, Gives Us Major Travel FOMO

Alexandra Whittaker
October 09, 2017

As anyone who has seen her NSFW Instagram pics knows, Emily Ratajkowski is hardly shy about baring her body. So when the model jetted off to Morocco this week, it really was business as usual.

In nothing but a navy robe and white underwear, Ratajkowski posed topless in front of a beautiful door archway in Marrakech, and we instantly got major travel FOMO.

"Merci Marrakech, you are amazing :flag_ma:@lamamouniamarrakech," she captioned the picture.

Merci Marrakech, you are amazing 🇲🇦@lamamouniamarrakech

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Morocco wasn't even the model's first travel destination. EmRata has been on the move a lot lately, having just made appearances at Paris Fashion Week, where she again went braless, and also wore one of the sexiest cocktail dresses we've seen in a long time.

Last night @livincool

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Just because she's traveling, though, doesn't mean she isn't up to date on what's happening in the world. Between body-baring pics, Ratajkowski made sure to address Donald Trump's new rule that rolls back a birth control mandate.

"A woman's right to birth control should not be based on her income. Birth control is healthcare, healthcare is a civil right #mybodymychoice," she wrote.

Keep the Instas coming, Emily!

