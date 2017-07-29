Emily Ratajkowski is a Living #CurrentMood Meme in This Bikni

by: Jenny Berg
July 28, 2017 @ 9:45 PM

It will come as no shock to you that Emily Ratajkowski—who is never not in a bikini—is currently in a bikini. But, there's something about the model's latest snap that stands out. It's like sexy insouciance come to life, and we can't stop staring.

In a sizzling white two-piece, the model poses against a sun-splashed wall. She's casually holding a can of something frosty in one hand, and her mussed hair says: I woke up from a poolside catnap like this.

Being Emily freaking Ratajkowksi, she has an enviable golden tan. And her sepia sunglasses and layered necklaces add a hint of hippy-style flair. But, what we love about this snap above all is Emrata's casual lean.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXHGxEfldws/?taken-by=emrata

🔮

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Her stance sends a clear message to the work week that was: I'm off the clock now, baby. In other words, Ratajkowki is all of our #currentmoods this Friday evening.

Whatever your plans are this weekend, may you find your inner Emrata.

