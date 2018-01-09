Emily Ratajkowski's Hair Has a New Beauty Gig

Fact: Emily Ratajkowski loves switching up har hair. Faux bangs, bobs, long soft waves, and a pixie are just a few of the looks she's tried and has effortlessly pulled off. Now all of her very good hair days are paying off in the form of a new beauty gig.

Kérastase Paris announced today that Ratajkowski is the brand's newest face. "I am excited and proud to be chosen as a Kérastase ambassador," the actress said in a press release. "Hair is essential to how I express myself. I love that feeling of clean, textured, natural hair, that instantly makes me feel more confident. I consider my hair as the reflection of my inner strength. It’s not an ornament but a way to express myself. I think that’s true for all women. There’s such an empowering femininity to hair. It allows women to define who they want to be. That’s why they deserve the best care."

The brand has shared Ratajkowski's first campaign image shot by Inez and Vinoodh. The black and white photo depicts the actress with voluminous, windswept hair that reminds us of the '80s supers like Cindy Crawford, along with a behind the scenes shot which you can see below:

Courtesy of ABMC

Considering the number of times Ratajkowski has left us wondering whether or not one of her dramatic hairstyles was the real deal, it was honestly a matter of time before she made her status as a hair trendsetter official.