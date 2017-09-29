Emily Ratajkowski Redefines "Golden Girl" in This Sexy Cocktail Dress

Not all that glitters is gold, but EmRata’s slinky cocktail dress certainly fits the criteria.

The body-positive model and actress was spotted outside the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Paris on Friday evening wearing an ultra-glam Morphew gown worthy of the elegant European fashion capital.

The dress in question gathered and plunged in all the right places, exposing the 26-year-old’s décolletage in a classy yet sexy way.

Ratajkowski kept the rest of her look simple as can be. She paired the show-stopping gown with strappy gold sandals (shop a similar style here) and a matching clutch, her piece-y bob perfectly tousled for the occasion.

MCvitanovic / Splash News

It’s hardly the first time the Instagram-famous model has drawn attention during fashion month—she’s been catching our attention since day one, on the runway and off, from New York to Milan.

To be fair, EmRata is always a sight to be seen, but this gilded confection really stood out from the jaw-dropping line-up.

Stay golden, girl!