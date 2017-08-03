Emily Ratajkowski Joins Frye and Feeding America to Fight Hunger

Here’s an instance in which fashion meets philanthropy: Frye is teaming up with nonprofit Feeding America to raise awareness and funds for hunger relief. The push will include Public Service Announcements and social media efforts. Plus, Frye will make a donation to the charity each time a pair of shoes from its Made in the USA collection gets sold. And it should be pretty easy for the brand to sell the footwear, considering that the face of its Fall 2017 ad campaign is It-girl model Emily Ratajkowski.

Ratajkowski joins a league of influencers lending their time (and gorgeousness) to the Made in the USA campaign. Campaign photographer Gregory Harris will also capture style star Luka Sabbat, stage and screen star Christopher Abbott, and model-musician Selah Marley for the series of photographs.

While you may know Frye for its iconic leather boots, another notable quality is the brand’s longstanding commitment to giving back to the community. Being charitable has always been a core tenet of the 154-year-old brand. What’s more, in September (aka Hunger Action month) Frye will re-release its limited-edition Harvest Tote and donate $100 to Feeding America for each bag purchase.