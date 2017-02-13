Politics Aside, Emily Ratajkowski Will Not Tolerate Melania Trump Slut-Shaming

JB Lacroix/WireImage; Jim Spellman/WireImage
February 13, 2017 @ 1:00 PM
by: Olivia Bahou

Regardless of her political views, Emily Ratajkowski has made it clear that she will not tolerate slut-shaming Melania Trump. The outspoken feminist and InStyle's March cover star took to Twitter on Monday to put a reporter in his place after he made a degrading comment about the First Lady.

"Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me 'Melania is a hooker.' Whatever your politics, it's crucial to call this out for what it is: slut shaming. I don't care about her nudes or sexual history and no one should," Ratajkowski wrote.

"Gender specific attacks are disgusting sexist bullshit," she concluded, making one heck of a powerful point about how sexism has no place in your political views.

This is far from the first time InStyle's cover girl has spoken out against body-shaming—or gotten political on the public stage. From supporting Planned Parenthood to campaigning on Capitol Hill, this activist is never afraid to speak her mind.

