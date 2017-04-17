The One Piece of Advice Emily Ratajkowski Has for Coachella-Goers

As a festival veteran, Emily Ratajkowski has plenty of sage advice for braving the extreme weather of Indio, Calif.'s Coachella Music & Arts Festival. We caught up with the star at the Levi's Coachella brunch and she dished on the best way to prepare for three days in the desert.

"I dress comfortable," she told InStyle. "It gets so hot during the day, you forget how cold it actually gets at night."

Ratajkowski is known for rocking killer bikinis on her Instagram account, but you won't find her in one on the festival grounds. "I definitely try to bring a jacket or wear jeans and suffer through the day," she explained. "Later, you really appreciate it."

Rich Fury/Getty

As for her Coachella beauty look, she keeps it simple. "I go pretty natural but still like to have some makeup on," she said. "It's a festival but it's also a fun party so you want to feel good."

Who's going to Weekend Two of the festival? Take note! The Queen of Coachella knows what she's talking about.