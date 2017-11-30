Only Emily Ratajkowski Could Make a Christmas Sweater Look This Sexy

Emily Ratajkowski is in the business of making everyday clothing items look incredibly sexy (take jean jackets, for example), and she proved on Tuesday that she can even make a Christmas sweater look insanely stylish. The model stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a fuzzy green Prada cardigan with floral embellishments.

So how, exactly, did Ratajkowski pull off this seemingly impossible feat? Well, she paired her fuzzy holiday-appropriate sweater with a similarly textured white crop top, showing off her taut abs in the process. Open sweater with a side of rock-hard abs? That’s a recipe for success in Emrata’s book.

Splash News

A pair of high-waist Re/Done Levi jeans and Amélie Pichard mules polished off the ensemble that the model wore while venturing out in L.A.

Which of your grandma’s favorite clothing items will Emrata make sexy next? Will it be a muumuu? Maybe a fur stole? Stay tuned to find out.