Emily Ratajkowski and Her Ombré Lob Are Wondering If Blondes Have More Fun

Do blondes really have more fun?

It's an age-old question that everyone's still trying to find the answer to! Emily Ratajkowski posed it to her Instagram followers on Thursday, when she debuted a new blonde wig.

Do they have more fun tho? 🤷🏼‍♀️ A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Nov 9, 2017 at 5:23pm PST

"Do they have more fun tho?" is how the model captioned her selfie, in which she's wearing an off-the-shoulder denim jacket.

Ratajkowski loves to try on a new hair change for size as often as she can. We saw her opt for red tresses last week on Instagram, a chic bob at September's Diamond Ball, and eyebrow-grazing fringe during NYFW.

Another day, another wig. How do you like me as a redhead? 🍒 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Nov 1, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

💎 @patrickta @jennifer_yepez A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Sep 14, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

RELATED: Daily Beauty Buzz: Emily Ratajkowski's Sleek Bob

We know from personal experience that blondes have a lot of fun, but we also know that brunettes, red heads, our silver-haired sirens, and everyone in between also bring it in the fun department. Not sure if Ratajkowski will be sticking with her blonde tresses for a quick fall hair change, but we think they look pretty fab.