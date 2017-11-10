Emily Ratajkowski and Her Ombré Lob Are Wondering If Blondes Have More Fun

Do blondes really have more fun?
It's an age-old question that everyone's still trying to find the answer to! Emily Ratajkowski posed it to her Instagram followers on Thursday, when she debuted a new blonde wig.
"Do they have more fun tho?" is how the model captioned her selfie, in which she's wearing an off-the-shoulder denim jacket.
Ratajkowski loves to try on a new hair change for size as often as she can. We saw her opt for red tresses last week on Instagram, a chic bob at September's Diamond Ball, and eyebrow-grazing fringe during NYFW.
Heading to @marcjacobs tonight
We know from personal experience that blondes have a lot of fun, but we also know that brunettes, red heads, our silver-haired sirens, and everyone in between also bring it in the fun department. Not sure if Ratajkowski will be sticking with her blonde tresses for a quick fall hair change, but we think they look pretty fab.