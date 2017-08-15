Emily Ratajkowski's Abs Are Insanely Chiseled In Her Latest Bikini Selfie 

by: Alexandra Whittaker
August 15, 2017 @ 10:00 AM

At this point, it's pretty safe to say that Emily Ratajkowski is the queen of bikini pictures. The model consistently posts mini photo shoots while wearing as little as possible, and she seems to have no qualms about sharing her slender curves with the world, which is pretty awesome.

She was back at it again on Monday in a new Insta snap, which showed her finding the light while modeling a very dark bikini. Ratajkowski posed in a black two piece with thin straps and a high-waist cut as she kneeled in a carpeted room.

Emily Ratajkowski / Instagram

The 26-year-old also posted a video of herself looking positively relaxed while lounging in the sun, because what better way to model a bikini than with a little cat nap?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXzTmGWldV3/?hl=en&taken-by=emrata

Night ✨

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski Adjusts Her Cleavage in Front of 14.3 Million Instagram Followers

It's no wonder that she's breaking Instagram records left and right.

What can we say? If you've got it, flaunt it.

