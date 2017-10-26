Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Bikini Top as a Shirt Because She Can

New trend alert—matching your top to your hair, as seen on Instagram selfie queen Emily Ratajkowski. The model struck again this afternoon when she posted a sultry photo of herself wearing a shaggy bob and a matching garment that’s more bikini top than shirt, but we’re going to go with it because, Emrata. Ratajkowski captioned the matchy-matchy pic with a chocolate bar emoji, and Insta-fans were freaking out over the bombshell look. (We’re going to go ahead and assume the shorter hair is a wig, btw, as Ratajkowski is famous for playing around with different faux styles.)

🍫 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Oct 26, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

Should you want to see the full outfit—and you will, trust us—Ratajkowski’s got you covered. Just prior to the cropped-hair and –top closeup, she posted another pic of herself lounging in striped jeans with a cold, mostly-consumed beverage, at an outdoor café. From the photo, it seems clear that she is in fact re-purposing her bikini top as a shirt, and we can’t say we blame her.

🖤 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Oct 26, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

The question is, would you try this at home?