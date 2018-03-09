Emily Ratajkowski’s Wedding May Have Cost Nothing, But Her Honeymoon Is Thousands a Night

Emily Ratajkowski is doing what rich people love to do: drop a love of dough.
The 26-year-old model and her new husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, exchanged vows at City Hall in New York in February, and while the Zara trousers and robe jacket she got married in cost less than $200, she’s sparing no expense on her honeymoon adventure.
Earlier this week, she began sharing dreamy images of her time away with Bear-McClard on Instagram. She posted a pool shot in which she looks nearly nude (minus her wedding band), an image of the desert “purple skies,” and, naturally, a photo of herself in a bikini.
So where is this magical resort? According to People, she’s staying at the Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah, a private and popular spot for A-list celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Drew Barrymore, and Kim Kardashian West.
Through June 2018, rooms at the luxurious 5-star-rated destination will cost you at least $1,900 a night. If you’re looking to spend more, the highest available rate is for $8,800. The Amangiri resort is situated right on the desert, with pools overlooking Grand Circle, popularly referred to as “the largest concentration of national parks in the United States.”
For reference, here’s what some of the rooms look like:
Looks like saving money on that wedding outfit paid off.