Emily Ratajkowski’s Wedding May Have Cost Nothing, But Her Honeymoon Is Thousands a Night

Jonathan Borge
Mar 09, 2018 @ 1:30 am

Emily Ratajkowski is doing what rich people love to do: drop a love of dough.

The 26-year-old model and her new husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, exchanged vows at City Hall in New York in February, and while the Zara trousers and robe jacket she got married in cost less than $200, she’s sparing no expense on her honeymoon adventure.

Earlier this week, she began sharing dreamy images of her time away with Bear-McClard on Instagram. She posted a pool shot in which she looks nearly nude (minus her wedding band), an image of the desert “purple skies,” and, naturally, a photo of herself in a bikini.

Morning in the desert

Purple skies ✨

So where is this magical resort? According to People, she’s staying at the Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah, a private and popular spot for A-list celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Drew Barrymore, and Kim Kardashian West.

Through June 2018, rooms at the luxurious 5-star-rated destination will cost you at least $1,900 a night. If you’re looking to spend more, the highest available rate is for $8,800. The Amangiri resort is situated right on the desert, with pools overlooking Grand Circle, popularly referred to as “the largest concentration of national parks in the United States.”

💫

For reference, here’s what some of the rooms look like:

Looks like saving money on that wedding outfit paid off.

