Emily Ratajkowski Adjusts Her Cleavage in Front of 14.3 Million Instagram Followers

by: Alicia Brunker
August 3, 2017 @ 6:45 AM

Emily Ratajkowski continues to push the limits with her nakedness on Instagram. Earlier this week, she stripped down to just a black thong for her morning coffee, and, the next day, she upped the ante with a mirror selfie that displays nearly everything, courtesy of considerable underboob.

Now, the model took to her Instagram Stories once again to adjust her cleavage in a red blouse, which tied at the waist and showcased her taut tummy. While the shirt had buttons, Ratajkowski left them undone to show off her ample assets. Without a bra, the 26-year-old checks herself out in the mirror and performs a quick “lift.”

A photo from later in the evening confirms that the brunette beauty decided to add lingerie to the otherwise revealing ensemble. A black lace bra is pointedly positioned underneath the loose-fitting top and peeks out from behind a martini on the table.

Dirty martini and a medium rare steak, please.

It’s no wonder the model broke the record for most-viewed Instagram Stories. Keep doing you, Emily!

