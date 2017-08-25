Emily Ratajkowski Bares Her Enviable Abs for a Stroll with Mom

X
Shop This Post
by: Isabel Jones
August 25, 2017 @ 4:15 PM

Leave it to Emily Ratajkowski to make a crop top, cobalt blue track pants (shop a similar look here), and houndstooth mules look as though they belong together.

The 26-year-old model and actress stepped out in L.A. on Thursday with her mother, acclaimed writer and curator Kathleen Balgley.

EmRata, an only child, held hands with Balgley on their mother-daughter stroll, towering above Mom in patterned stilettos.

At Ratajkowski’s right, Kathleen wore a multi-color tunic with geometric designs, a long black cardigan, form-fitting black pants, and a cozy-looking pair of sandals.

Ratajkowski took a different sartorial track and exposed a stretch of her tanned tummy between her top’s hem and pants' waist. The Instagram star accessorized with a set of large hoop earrings and sunglasses—a look that’s become something of a uniform for Ratajkowski in recent weeks.

SAF / PhotoGroup / Splash News

Despite the constraints of a bustling career, EmRata’s known to be super close with her parents and often posts photos of them on her Instagram account—so does her boyfriend, Jeff Magid.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUFIz_KlsQD/?taken-by=emrata

Mama 💙

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTjU_SclgPv/?taken-by=emrata

Happy birthday Dad! You are my dear friend and my greatest inspiration. We love you!

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski and Her Boyfriend Are Twinning in Blue Statement Pieces

Could they be our new Kardashians?

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top