Emily Ratajkowski's Abs Are Unreal in Her Casual Crop Top Ensemble

The model has the on-trend piece in just about every silhouette and color. And she knows how to expertly dress them up, down, and everything in between.
While out and about in Los Angeles, the Gone Girl actress was the embodiment of athleisure—accenting a gray, short-sleeved midriff-baring piece with Adidas sweatpants. She uplifted the entire look with white boots, for on-trend anchors that she can easily take into fall.
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Ratajkowski debuted the look on social media as well. Only a clapping hand emoji was used for her selfie in the crop top, while a "they see me rollin'" caption was used for her full look—which also included a mini backpack.
And with fashion month just weeks away, we fully expect to see Ratajkowski in more crop tops come September.
