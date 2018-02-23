Emily Ratajkowski Just Got Married at City Hall

Emily Ratajkowski is taken—and until death do her and new husband Sebastian Bear-McClard part.

On Friday, the 26-year-old dropped an Instagram bomb by revealing her Stories to share that she is in fact no longer a single woman. Across three separate photos, she wrote, "Soooo ... I have a surprise ... I got married today."

According to TMZ, EmRata was at City Hall in New York on Friday and Instagram meme star The Fat Jewish (below) was one of the witnesses.

Instagram.com/emrata

She wore a chic double-breasted burnt-orange blazer for the ceremony, plus a black hat and black veil. We also spot a simple gold ring on her left hand in the shot of her kissing her actor and producer beau. In addition, she shared a couple shot of her and Bear-McClard hugging:

💍ny💍 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 23, 2018 at 1:32pm PST

EmRata was previously in a relationship with longtime boyfriend Jeff Magid. However, she and Bear-McClard were photographed together ahead of Valentine's Day this year, about one month after the New York Daily News reported that she and Magid were no longer living together in L.A.

For EmRata, 2018 kicked off with business as usual. She continued her Instagram reign in January, and scored a beauty gig with Kérastase the same month. She also spoke openly about grappling with her sexuality at a very young age.

“I think a lot of people really feel that the idea of a woman being sexual or being sexualized is the opposite of feminism, when I feel like, in some ways, that conversation itself can be oppressive to women, because you’re telling them how to dress and how to act, which is actually the opposite of feminism," Ratajkowski said.

Congrats to the newlyweds!