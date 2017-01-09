Emily Ratajkowksi's Golden Globes Haircut Will Be All Over Your Instagram Feed

Shorter hair, don’t care was Emily Ratajkowski’s mantra when it came to her 2017 Golden Globes beauty look. Although the actress normally rocks a long, flowing chocolate mane, Ratajowski decided there’s no better time for a dramatic hair makeover than during a red carpet beauty pre-game.

Celebrity hairstylist Christian Wood wasn't planning on chopping off any of Ratajkowski’s actual length, but the actress was up for the real deal. “I wasn’t planning on cutting the hair, but Emily wanted to do something different and daring. I cut some of her actual hair on the top, and some on the sides to help blend into the faux bob. After the Golden Globes I plan on cutting some side swept bangs in to help blend it into her real hair,” said Wood.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Paired with undone waves courtesy of Uberliss' Titanium Flat Iron ($130; uberliss.com), even if you have no plans to hit up any red carpets soon, we’re betting you’re going to immediately add the style to the top of your hairspiration board, and book a salon appointment first thing in the A.M.

Now that’ve you’ve seen her final red carpet look above, check out Wood's behind the scenes snap of the cut on Instagram below. You’re guaranteed to see it all over your feed as Golden Globes night goes on.