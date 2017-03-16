Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Are Starring in Their First Feature Film Together

Here's one more sign that dreams do come true.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are finally set to star in their first feature film together! The husband and wife duo will take on supernatural thriller A Quiet Place, which the Office alum will also write and direct, according to Variety.

The storyline is being kept under wraps for now, but we do know Michael Bay will produce the film, along with his partners Andrew Form and Brad Fuller of Platinum Dunes, and Krasinski will serve as co-executive producer as well.

Something tells us that while Blunt will probably have a witty response to Krasinski's role as her new boss, it will be a particularly full circle moment for Krasinski, since he claimed to have watched Blunt's film, The Devil Wears Prada, more than a few times. He told E! News last August, "There was one day when it was on and I said it was so good and Emily said, 'Have you seen this movie?' I said, 'A lot of times.' She said, 'That's so sweet, but how many times?' Luckily, we had been dating for about a year so there was a lot of trust built up and I said, 'Like, 75.'"

Now, they can make movie magic together. The film starts shooting this fall.