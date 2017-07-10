It’s Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s 7th Anniversary! See Their Cutest Couple Moments

Today marks seven years since Emily Blunt and John Krasinski wed in a private Italian ceremony, and boy do they have a lot to celebrate: The talented couple has together welcomed two daughters into their family.

Krasinski took to Twitter on Independence Day last year to announce the birth of their daughter Violet. “What better way to celebrate the 4th… than to announce our 4th family member!!! 2 weeks ago we met our beautiful daughter Violet,” the proud papa wrote.

The duo also has 3-year-old daughter Hazel Krasinski at home, whom they welcomed in February 2014. But parenthood hasn’t cramped their style, as the duo still find time to have date nights out and display some adorable red carpet PDA.

In honor of their seventh anniversary, we’ve rounded up their cutest couple moments. Click through to see the adorable photos and try not to be too jealous of Hazel and Violet's famous ‘rents.

Happy anniversary, you two!