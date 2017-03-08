Emilia Clarke Isn't Going to Justify Her Game of Thrones Nude Scenes

Emilia Clarke isn't one to shy away from standing up for what she believes in ... particularly when it comes to feminism.

While guest editing the HuffPost UK's month-long project "All Women Everywhere" in celebration of International Women's Day, the Game of Thrones star opened up about just that in a blog post Tuesday, dishing on how she handles all that comes with GOT, delving into ways that women everywhere can make a difference, and more.

For starters, Clarke makes it clear that she is so over defending her GOT nude scenes. "If you've watched Game of Thrones then, spoiler, you will have seen me in the nude," she wrote. "There are plenty of ways in which people want me to respond to questions about this fact. And plenty of reasons why I do not feel the need to justify myself."

"The roles I've played have given me an insight into what it feels like to be a woman who stands up to inequality and hate, and stands out as a feminist," she continued. It has forced me to stand by my actions and be OK with the consequences."

"Do I get treated equally at work? Not always. Does every woman? No, and the statistics back that up," she added. "Do I get asked questions at press junkets by men and women alike, specifically because they will get headline grabbing responses coming from a young woman? Yes."

"I believe we all have the opportunity to stand up as women in our ordinary everyday lives," she continued. "I believe that we all have the power to replace hate with justice, open-heartedness and kindness."

Clarke's passion for women's rights and equality is nothing new, however. She grew up with her family instilling those beliefs in her. "My life has been shaped by a true sense of equality," she said. "It was simply etched into every action, choice, and behavior of my family."

"It was a recognized matter of fact that I, as a woman, was no different to my brother," she continued. "Just as my mum was no different from my father in their careers, therefore I was raised in an equal earning, equally managed household that showed me anything a man could do, a woman could and should do too. So I grew up with a voice, but it was not a shared voice of a generation, and it was only much later I realized what an incredible, feminist, start to life I had been given."

Clarke said she often feels like a "guilty feminist", because she has a platform, and wants to do as much as possible to stand up for women's rights. She offered advice for other women who want to do the same, saying that one big way to make a difference is by being kind to others.

"One act of kindness can take your day from bearable to enjoyable in a heartbeat," she said. "Because being kind is showing someone that they are seen and heard, and that they do indeed matter. And that's sexy."

She also encouraged women everywhere to celebrate the successes of other women and embrace their own inner girl-bosses as well. "With my voice, I hope the feminist mindset my family instilled in me becomes the new normal, and boys and girls are raised to know they are equal," she concluded.