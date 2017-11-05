Game of Thrones Co-Stars Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa Reunite in London, and It Feels So Good

Jason Momoa's Game of Thrones character may be dead but Emilia Clarke's love for her first on-screen husband, Khal Drogo, will never die. Today, the actress posted a photo of the two of them hanging out in London, and it's the best photo we've seen in a minute.

In the 'gram, the two of them are captured mid-laugh, grinning ear-to-ear, and the pure joy on their faces is enough to make you smile in response. "When life is so good that your sun and stars is in your city...you lose your eyes and gain 5 grins (and gins) where until now they'd only been one... (*grins- there's always more gins) @prideofgypsies YOU ALWAYS MOTHER OF DRAGONS MAIN MAN #lookoutjonsnowdrogosgotyournumber #happinessishere #hawaiianhakahunkoffunshutsdownlondon," she captioned the epic pic.

Like always her hashtags were on point. If you're having trouble discerning what she wrote, let us help. Her three hashtags read: "look out Jon Snow Drogo's got your number," "happiness is here," and "Hawaiian haka Hunk of fun shust down London."

While we obvioulsy love that Jon and Dany have finally gotten together on Thrones, we'll never foget the love between these two both on and off screen.