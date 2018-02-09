First the Iron Throne, Now Emilia Clarke Is Coming for the Seat in Kensington Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made it no secret that they are major Game of Thrones fans, so it was only fitting that Queen Daenerys herself make an appearance during a special event at Kensington Palace.

Clad in a floral Dolce & Gabbana dress paired with beige pumps, Emilia Clarke took the stage Thursday night to present at London’s Centerpoint Awards, which celebrates the courage shown by homeless young people.

The actress made sure to have a little bit of fun around the royals’ home before she called it a night—and she documented it on Instagram.

While it’s unclear if the Duke of Cambridge was able to pry any GoT Season 8 spoilers out of Clarke (he and Middleton have a thing for trying that with cast members), the actress joked that she managed to find a few dragon eggs on the grounds.

“That moment when you find your gold leaf baby (dragon) eggs ... at Kensington palace #thankgoodnesstheloorollisntgoldleaf #andapparentlytheirthronehasanalarm,” she captioned a snap of herself smiling as she stood over the tiny gold-splattered eggs.

She went on to gush about the event, captioning a Boomerang of herself holding up a card with a smooch next to a magician who performed at it. "@centrepointuk this evening has been magical for so many reasons @troymagician made that literal,” she wrote. “The plight that so many young people face as a result of homelessness can seem insurmountable but tonight I met and heard about those incredible young people who made it not only possible to turn it around but soar and survive instead. @centrepointuk hella yeah. #mindblowingcouragemainginspirationalhumans.”

Prince William and Middleton previously tried to get Games of Thrones star Tom Wlaschiha to spill the proverbial beans on show when they visited Germany last July. "They said they really liked Game of Thrones and have watched every [season]," Wlaschiha told The Evening Standard. "They wanted spoilers but I said I couldn’t tell them."

The royals have also dished on just how much they love the show and revealed that it’s one of their favorite shows to binge. “We’re both quite keen on box sets, when we get time in the evening,” William told Radio One last April. “We’ve watched Homeland. We’re big fans. We’ve watched Game of Thrones.”

She has yet to post a snap of herself hanging out with Prince William, but the pair were near each other during the event:

It'd be a shocker if they let their chance for a selfie pass them by.