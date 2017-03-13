Thanks to Emilia Clarke, D&G's Fragrance Campaign Is Basically a Game of Thrones Spinoff

Designers Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce have just solidified themselves as bigger Game of Thrones fans than us. Not long after Kit Harington, everyone's resident boyfriend, had been named the face of The One fragrance for men, the label announced this morning that Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen Emilia Clarke would be the famous face of The One Eau de Toilette for women. The scent is built around the madonna lily, and it's certainly a fitting title she can add to the ongoing list, which includes (but is not limited to) First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons. Proper noun capitalization completely necessary for all of the above.

"Emilia Clarke embodies perfectly the Dolce & Gabbana woman," both designers say in a statement. "She is radiant and lively. Her personality and natural beauty will capture the essence of this new campaign: joyful, spontaneous, and full of life." No word yet on if any dragons are involved (fire cannot kill one, you know), or whether or not her campaign will overlap with Harington's, but we're pretty excited at the mere possibility of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen's meeting outside the world of Westeros. It'll be a family reunion, you guys! The scent launches in September of this year, so expect to see Clarke's ad campaign swirling in the air, not unlike her trio of fire-breathing dragons over an arena containing every member of the Sons of the Harpy, shortly after.