Look at Emilia Clarke's Blunt Bangs from the New Han Solo Movie Set

Emilia Clarke is making waves for another major hair change. Last week, the Game of Thrones star dyed her hair Khaleesi blonde in real life ahead of filming the final season of the hit HBO show. But before she went platinum blonde, the actress chopped a fresh pair of blunt bangs, and now we know that Clarke rocked that fringe on the set of the upcoming Star Wars movie.

Clarke, who plays Kira in the still untitled Han Solo film directed by Ron Howard, shared a photo to Instagram on Sunday of the two on set, and she looks so different with the bangs. “Well, now that really was an adventure,” she wrote. “#untitledhansolomovie was a trip and a half but this genius here made it one I’ll never forget.”

Howard elaborated on his own Instagram. “[Emilia Clarke] gave us a terrific performance & left! She completed principal photography and is off on her next adventure. Busy girl. We miss her already! Talented & great to work with,” he wrote.

We don’t know much about the still-untitled film, except that it will follow Han Solo and Chewbacca’s adventures before joining the Rebellion.

May 2018 can’t come soon enough.