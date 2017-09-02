Well, Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington Look Happy in Dolce & Gabbana Ads

This may not be the silver-haired Daenerys and brooding Jon Snow we're used to, but man do Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington look good! These two stars from Game of Thrones were tapped to be in Dolce & Gabbana's latest fragrance campaign, and we wouldn't blame you if you bookmarked the clips for future viewing.

Clarke and Harington star in videos for the new Dolce & Gabbana fragrances The One Eau de Parfum (sephora.com, $94) and The One for Men (sephora.com, $67), respectively. In the short clips, the two actors frolic through the streets of Naples, dancing, eating, and interacting with real locals.

In her video, 30-year-old Clarke is presented with flowers, treated to a huge bowl of pasta, and paraded through the streets. Her smile is infectious!

As for Snow, 30-year-old Harington, looks as handsome as ever in his black suit, sweet-talking local women and playing with kids in the square.

These two campaigns are amazing, but can we get a video of Clarke and Harington together?

At least we have these videos to hold us over until Game of Thrones comes back.