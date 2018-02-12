Here's Why People Think Elton John Will Perform at Meghan Markle’s Wedding

For Internet detectives the world over, it’s quite a time to be alive. Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans have flooded Twitter with thoughtful analyses of Kylie Jenner’s daughter’s name, while royal wedding aficionados have sparked exciting theories of their own.

The latest in royal wedding sleuthing has fans convinced that Sir Elton John will be performing at the May 19 ceremony—and we must say, the evidence is persuasive.

In late January, the legendary singer announced that his upcoming three-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will be his last. The final go-around for the performer commences in September, and we’ve no doubt it will go down as a historic event.

Currently, the 70-year-old icon is finishing out his Las Vegas residency, but it was announced on Friday that his May 18 to 19 performances will be postponed due to “a scheduling conflict.” If you recall, Harry and Meghan’s Windsor Castle nuptials are scheduled for Saturday, May 19.

If there’s one thing that would keep the show from going on, it’s a royal wedding invitation, no? After all, John has held honorary knighthood since 1998.

While the mysterious rescheduling is certainly a major clue, it’s hardly all we have to back our theory.

First of all, Harry’s beloved mother, the late Princess Diana, was friends with Elton during her lifetime. Both she and John were passionate advocates of AIDS research, a cause the latter created a foundation devoted to in 1992.

“She was very much loved,” John said of Diana during an interview with ITV’s Lorraine. “She was a controversial figure in some respects, but not to me. I loved her because she did so much for AIDS and she was a great friend to me. We had a falling out, but we reconciled in the end. It was an extraordinary summer. Gianni Versace was murdered [on July 15, 1997], and then Diana rang me up and we reconciled. And six weeks later, I’m in the same house, and she’s dead. It was extraordinary, and I just couldn’t believe what was going on.”

John was asked to perform at Diana’s funeral, wherein he played one of his biggest hits “Candle in the Wind” with lyrics altered to be about the late princess.

Of course, John’s bond with the family didn’t end with Diana’s tragedy.

Elton spent some time with the next generation of royals in Sicily last summer, playing firsthand witness to the relationship between the not-yet-engaged Harry and Meghan.

“I could tell that he was totally in love,” John said about his late friend’s youngest son. “He didn’t really discuss much personally, but he said ‘I’m in love,’ and I thought, good for you.”

Even if he isn’t performing at the wedding of the year, it seems likely that Sir Elton will be in attendance. John’s had a lasting impact on the royal family, plus he attended Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2011 ceremony (where Ellie Goulding performed), so it’d be surprising if he didn’t reciprocate for Diana’s youngest.