See (and Shop!) the New Eloquii Noir Collection Campaign Featuring Tess Holliday

Eloquii has tapped brilliant author, model, activist, and style maven Tess Holliday as the face of their brand new Noir Collection ad campaign shot in Paris. The fresh 11-piece capsule (with sizes available up to size 28) comes just in time for holiday dressing, thanks to the collection's lineup of stunning evening gowns, cocktail dresses, and jumpsuits.

VIDEO: Tess Holliday Fronts ELOQUII's Exclusive Noir Collection Campaign

This collection is part of the brand's Black Tie Collection, which caters to seasonal evening pieces. The prices are slightly elevated from Eloquii's typical price point but it's well worth it. The bead work, luxe fabrics, and attention to detail make these investment pieces that you're sure to want to reach for more than once.

Scroll through to see and shop some of the stunning looks, then head over to eloquii.com to shop the full collection.