See (and Shop!) the New Eloquii Noir Collection Campaign Featuring Tess Holliday

Eloquii has tapped brilliant author, model, activist, and style maven Tess Holliday as the face of their brand new Noir Collection ad campaign shot in Paris. The fresh 11-piece capsule (with sizes available up to size 28) comes just in time for holiday dressing, thanks to the collection's lineup of stunning evening gowns, cocktail dresses, and jumpsuits.
VIDEO: Tess Holliday Fronts ELOQUII's Exclusive Noir Collection Campaign
This collection is part of the brand's Black Tie Collection, which caters to seasonal evening pieces. The prices are slightly elevated from Eloquii's typical price point but it's well worth it. The bead work, luxe fabrics, and attention to detail make these investment pieces that you're sure to want to reach for more than once.
Scroll through to see and shop some of the stunning looks, then head over to eloquii.com to shop the full collection.
1. SEQUINS + FLORALS
Go for a strong floral this holiday season, like this head-turning frock. The silver backdrop allows the color to pop. Pair with textured separates, like velvet and faux fur, for a knockout look.
$220
2. THE MOST FLATTERING SILHOUETTE
Show off your figure in this flattering silhouette, complete with a fitted waist and a flared hem. The look is polished with an unexpected print to show personality.
$276
3. A SERIOUSLY NEXT-LEVEL JUMPSUIT
While this jumpsuit looks stellar on its own, we can't help but to think of all the layering possibilities, too. Try it with a thin or sheer turtleneck underneath or a tuxedo jacket overtop.
$300
4. GO GLAM WITH GOLD SEQUINS
Tap into this major trend for the holiday season and rock metallic! This high-shine textile is everywhere and it feels ultra-luxe.
$225