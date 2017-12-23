This Crazy Phenomenon Had Celebs Freaking Out About Aliens Last Night

If you live in L.A., you probably saw the weird light phenomenon in the sky last night. The bright white light streaked across the sky above the city, and pretty much everyone who saw it, celebrities included, came to the same conclusion: Aliens have arrived.

BONI / BACKGRID

We have some bad news for extraterrestrial enthusiasts, however. Turns out the light was caused by the launch of Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base. According to the SpaceX press release, the rocket is bringing 10 new satellites into orbit. Cool stuff!

However, it's still worth rounding up some of the best celebrity reactions to the crazy event. For instance, Orlando Bloom was super excited for the strange lights, capturing a bunch of awesome pictures.

Actor Rob Lowe was one of the few people who knew what was happening.

Zendaya came through with an A+ pop culture reference.

What in the Stranger Things... — Zendaya (@Zendaya) December 23, 2017

Apparently, the light show interrupted Scooter Braun's time in the hot tub.

The best reaction definitely came from the SpaceX CEO himself, though. When one Twitter user wrote that the rocket sparked a debate among his family members, Musk wrote back that "it was definitely aliens."

It was definitely aliens — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2017

There's never a dull moment in the City of Angels, is there?