Ellie Goulding Says Music Festivals Don't Have Enough Female Headliners

Hi, I'm Kim with InStyle. I'm here with celebrity trainer Derek DeGrazio. He's going to show us How to get a body like Ellie Goulding. Her Instagram is amazing. Amazing. She's always Instagramming these incredible fit faux pictures, it makes me wanna go to the gym. So I'm excited to learn her moves. This is a move I think, that would be right up your alley, right? Right. So you probably guys are gonna want two medium weights and a mat just in case. You want to have a mat if you want to go down to your knees we're going to do some push-ups with a row. So we're going to start on your toes with the push-ups but if you have to modify we can always go down to our knees as well. Okay. Let's get it. Let's do it. So we start. So we're going to be in push-up position. So think about having a nice flat back. You're right on the balls of your feet. So you're going to inhale leading with your chest down for that push-up. Exhale press right back up and then take that right arm row. That feels pretty good right there. [LAUGH] So far, right? Inhale, push up again. Yeah. It feels great. And now you're going to go to the left side. So this is the epitome of full body. I mean, we're doing your chest. Mostly upper body but we're doing your chest, your belly, your arms, your abs are getting a free ride right here. I mean, we're working your abs by not even having to do a sit up right here. I definitely feel my abs burning. You can feel it, right? So you have to engage Your abs when you actually do this push up when you're gonna be on one arm right here. And then if you can't do your legs and you wanna drop down to your knees You can always drop down, here's a modification here, you drop to your knees you put your heels in the air. Okay. You do the same thing and it's gonna feel just as good when you do it, so say we're done, 60 seconds that's what we wanna do. The isolation, we wanna do this move for 60 seconds Move the weight our of the way. You're gonna go right down, palms of your hands on the mat. Okay. Back to the balls of your feet. And this is a 30 second burn. So we're gonna go right into mountain climbing. Kick, kick, kick, kick, kick. Just remember. 60 seconds of the isolation. Followed by that 30 sec second burnout I don't care we'll just let her go. So that's really what you want to do is the combination I'm doing those strength training moves and then a little bit of cardio to just push and burn calories. Exactly. So what is Allie Golding like when she works out, I feel like she doesn't complain ever, she just pushes through. No she's Doing the move before I'm even finished explaining it. So if I'm teaching the class and she's in the class, everybody else would kind of take a little bit of time to watch the move be done. And they're probably watching her because [LAUGH] She's already there doing five or six push ups ahead of everybody else. Now, does she use this heavy of a weight? This is probably her warm up set. [LAUGH] She's very fit, she's extremely fit. Makes me feel great. [LAUGH] [LAUGH]